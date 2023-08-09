Man threatened online vehicle buyer with pellet gun: Airdrie RCMP

A 24-year-old Airdrie man faces several charges in connection with an attempted robbery at an online vehicle sale, RCMP said Wednesday.

On Aug. 6, a Calgary man called police to report that he was the victim of an attempted robbery while he was in Airdrie looking to buy a used vehicle, officials said.

When the buyer arrived in response to the online advertisement, the seller produced a firearm and threatened him.

"The buyer fled the area and contacted police; the suspect fled on foot," RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP were later able to identify the suspect through the ad and were also able to locate his home with the public's help.

Jesse Brandon Balzer, 24, was arrested on Aug. 7 and police found a pellet gun at his home.

He is charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Balzer was released on a condition to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on Aug. 24.