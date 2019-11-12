CALGARY – An early-morning fire in the city's northwest sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of 28th Avenue N.W. shortly after 1 a.m. and encountered a home fully-engulfed in flames.

A man escaped the burning home under his own power and was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide exposure and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring homes but the damage to the house was significant.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to monitor hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.