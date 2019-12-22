EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old man who was charged in a fatal crash has turned himself in to southern Alberta RCMP.

Tristan Big Sorrel Horse turned himself into Fort Macleod police the morning of Dec. 22.

He had been involved in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old passenger one week earlier, on Dec. 15.

At the time, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Big Sorrel Horse, a Glenwood, Alta., resident, faces one count of each dangerous driving causing death, failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He is being held in custody for a justice interim release hearing at a later date.