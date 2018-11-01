A video circulating on social media is raising questions about an incident at a large, out-of-control party that was held in Lethbridge last weekend.

(**Warning, some people may find the video disturbing**)

In the video, a police officer is seen grabbing a man by the throat, pushing him, and throwing a punch, before the officer is tackled from behind by another man.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Lethbridge during a private Halloween party at a rented gym in the 600 block of 21st Street South.

According to police, officers were met by a large crowd of intoxicated young people leaving the building after a fire extinguisher had been discharged.

Police say that resulted in a number of fights breaking out and that an officer was trying to arrest a man when he was tackled from behind and knocked to the ground.

Police allege that the man tried to remove the officer's conducted energy weapon before he fled the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Peyton Thomas Kale Many Shots of Brooks following the incident.

He turned himself in to Calgary police and was released on his own recognizance following a judicial hearing.

Many Shots is facing several charges including; assaulting a peace officer, obstruction and disarming or attempting to disarm a peace officer.

Reaction on social media to the incident is mixed; some are defending police and others are calling for the officer to be removed from duty pending an independent investigation.

Police have confirmed the authenticity of the video but say it only captures a piece of the overall incident.

“What we don't see and what you can't see in video when you see these snapshots of video, is actually what we refer to in policing as the totality of the situation, so the fact that all of this other stuff was leading up to what then happened and is captured on video,” said Sgt. Cam Van Roon, Lethbridge Police Service.

Police say the investigation continues and that it will include a "use of force" review.

The officer sustained minor injuries and damage to the building is estimated at about $4,000.

Many Shots is expected to appear in court on the charges in Lethbridge on November 20, 2018.

(With files from Terry Vogt)