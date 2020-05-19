CALGARY -- A man wanted on warrants following voyeurism incidents involving a child has been arrested.

Keegan Spearchief, 34, was arrested by police in Lethbridge on Saturday.

Warrants were issued in Calgary last week after a man was seen allegedly masturbating while peering into the window of a 12-year-old girl in the 4600 block of Hubalta Road S.E.

Police said in a release Spearchief was also suspected in two similar incidents in April.

Spearchief — who is also known as Keegan Eagle Child -- was previously convicted of assault and voyeurism in connection with an August 2010 attack in the southeast neighbourhood of Dover and his criminal history includes numerous assault, sexual assault and break-and-enter convictions.