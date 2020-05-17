CALGARY -- A 25-year-old Calgary man, wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Penbrooke Meadows on May 10, has been arrested by Edmonton police.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Shay Saddleback on May 12 after police identified him as a suspect in the death of 27-year-old Justin Applegarth.

Applegarth was found stabbed at a shopping centre at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 52 Street S.E. at approximately 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Saddleback was arrested Sunday by members of the Edmonton Police Service.

A second suspect, who has not yet been identified, is still being sought by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.