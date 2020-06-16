CALGARY -- Homicide investigators are searching for another suspect connected to the murder of a chef outside his southwest Calgary restaurant in March.

Christophe Herblin responded to a break-in alarm at his soon-to-be-opened restaurant, Croque Saveurs, in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. about 3 a.m. on March 14. Police responded as well and searched the business, then Herblin remained there until 6 a.m. waiting for a contractor so the building could be secured.

It was about then that a group of people arrived and Herblin was fatally assaulted. Police believe the group was attempting to break into a cannabis store next door to the restaurant.

Earlier this month, Anthony Archie Michel Christian, 26, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police are now searching for a second suspect, Tommie Boris Holloway, 31, of Calgary.

He is described as:

Being about 182 centimetres (6-0) tall

Weighing about 64 kilograms (143 pounds)

Having brown hair

Having brown eyes

Police earlier said they are also looking for two people believed to be witnesses to the attack. Officers would like to speak with Fritz Chiefmoon, 27, and Kiara Leather, 19, as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.