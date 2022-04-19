Man wanted in fatal shooting of young Calgary mother has violent past

Gerald Frommelt, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in northeast Calgary, has an extensive criminal history.

The 23-year-old mother was found unconscious and in medical distress on the evening of April 7 in the neighbourhood of Temple. She was taken by ambulance to hospital in life-threatening condition where she died as a result of her injuries.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 37-year-old Gerald Russell Frommelt on April 13 on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Scheible's death.

Parole Board of Canada documents confirm Frommelt has a violent past, having been convicted of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Frommelt was found guilty of a 2009 incident where he threw a heavy drinking glass at a bar employee, striking her just above the eye. He has known connections to crime organizations and admitted to daily use of crystal methamphetamine for approximately four years.

The parole board, in its denial of overnight leaves upon his release for drug trafficking offences in 2015, stated Frommelt presented "an undue risk to society" and that "(his) behaviour demonstrates a complete disregard for any legally imposed conditions when (he is) in the community."

Conditions of Frommelt's release required that he report all of his sexual and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole supervisor and that he abstain from alcohol and drugs.