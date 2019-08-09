A man wanted by High River RCMP for failing to abide by a curfew as part of release conditions has been arrested in Calgary.

Mounties issued a plea Thursday for help finding Cole Stuart McLean, 31, who had been released in late July on a number of conditions, including that he reside in an approved location and maintain a curfew.

Four days after he was released, however, police say he failed to return to the approved location and he was wanted on four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

McLean was arrested by Calgary police with assistance from the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit.