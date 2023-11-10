CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police

    Justin Franson-Lodoen, 33, is wanted on 17 warrants, including for aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order. (Supplied) Justin Franson-Lodoen, 33, is wanted on 17 warrants, including for aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order. (Supplied)

    A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.

    Calgary police are looking for help to find 33-year-old Justin Franson-Lodoen.

    Officials say Franson-Lodoen was released from police custody on Oct. 12 and is now accused in an assault on Nov. 1 that left the victim with serious injuries.

    Police say there are 17 warrants for his arrest, including aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

    He is described as approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall, 82 kilograms (180 pounds), and having a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

    He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm along with several other tattoos on his left arm.

    Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips