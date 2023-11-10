Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police

A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.

Calgary police are looking for help to find 33-year-old Justin Franson-Lodoen.

Officials say Franson-Lodoen was released from police custody on Oct. 12 and is now accused in an assault on Nov. 1 that left the victim with serious injuries.

Police say there are 17 warrants for his arrest, including aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

He is described as approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall, 82 kilograms (180 pounds), and having a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm along with several other tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips