

CTV Calgary Staff





Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service say a 37-year-old man, wanted on multiple weapons and driving-related offences, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff in the southwest on Thursday.

Officers blocked off the road across from Rosscarrock School in the afternoon as members of the Tactical Team surrounded a home along 40 Street S.W.

We are currently in the community of Rosscarrock working to peacefully resolve a situation involving a barricaded subject. There is no risk to the public. If you live in the area follow direction of officers on scene. Please do not share police locations on social media #YYC — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 29, 2018

Earlier in the day, members of the Airdrie RCMP went to a home in the Luxstone area, searching for a man wanted on 55 warrants in relation to several failures to appear in court, along with driving and weapons offences.

Investigators were first notified about the situation in mid-November when they learned that Joed Smith, 37, was believed to be living in the community north of Calgary.

RCMP members executed a search warrant on the home on Luxstone Road S.W., but Smith was not there.

He was later seen driving in the neighbourhood, eventually heading south to Calgary where he was tracked to the southwest home at the centre of the standoff.

Once police arrived and blocked off the area, he refused to come out and told them that he was armed.

Several hours later, Smith surrendered without incident. A subsequent search of the home discovered a number of imitation firearms, a crossbow and bear spray.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Smith now faces an additional 26 charges in relation to the incident on Thursday.