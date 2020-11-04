CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is believed to be connected to a shooting last Friday.

On Friday, Oct. 30, police responded to a call that a man was found dead inside a home located in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E.

Police deemed the death suspicious and began investigating.

Through investigation, the man was identified as Jessie James Hanaghan, 37, and died as a result of a shooting.

Police believe Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, is connected to the shooting.

A Canada-wide warrant for murder has been issued for Onischuk.

A vehicle is believed to be in connection to Onischuk and is described as 2012, white, four-door Jaguar XF with a possible B.C. license plate of PP023D.

(Supplied/CPS)

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Police are expected to share more details about the case on Thursday afternoon.