Man who attacked stranger on CTrain charged
Calgary police released this photo of the assault suspect in November. Thanks to tips from the public, he has been arrested and charged. (Calgary Police Service)
CALGARY -- An appeal to the public for information led Calgary police to charge a 29-year-old man with the assault of a stranger last month on a downtown CTrain.
Police say a man was riding a westbound train at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 when he was suddenly struck in the face by another man and a struggle ensued.
The victim was hurt and fell to the ground in medical distress, police said. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
His attacker ran when the C-Train stopped at the Seventh Street platform downtown.
Thanks to tips from the public, Rodney Owusu-Ansah was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the CTrain attack. He had four outstanding warrants when he was arrested.
Police say the victim and Owsus-Ansah were not known to each other.
Owusu-Ansah is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.