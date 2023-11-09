Man who exposed himself to Coaldale employee sought by police
Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to track down a man who they say exposed himself to a worker in Coaldale.
Police were called to a business on Spruce Drive at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Officials say a man went inside and exposed himself to one of the workers.
He had a fair complexion, was between 55 to 65 years old and wore glasses.
Police say he also wore blue jeans, black shoes, grey shirt and a black hat.
RCMP suspect the man could be a truck driver.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.