Man who exposed himself to Coaldale employee sought by police

    Coaldale RCMP are looking to identify this man who they say engaged in an indecent act at a local business on Sept. 25, 2023. (Supplied) Coaldale RCMP are looking to identify this man who they say engaged in an indecent act at a local business on Sept. 25, 2023. (Supplied)

    Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to track down a man who they say exposed himself to a worker in Coaldale.

    Police were called to a business on Spruce Drive at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

    Officials say a man went inside and exposed himself to one of the workers.

    He had a fair complexion, was between 55 to 65 years old and wore glasses.

    Police say he also wore blue jeans, black shoes, grey shirt and a black hat.

    RCMP suspect the man could be a truck driver.

    If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552.

    If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.