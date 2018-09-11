A man who was transported to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after falling between CTrain cars on Tuesday afternoon has died.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at a location in the 400 block of Saddletowne Circle N.E. near the boundary between the communities of Saddle Ridge and Martindale.

Acting Sergeant Chris Agren of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit says the incident occurred shortly after a shift change of CTrain drivers.

“A male was sleeping in the train as it parked at the last stop,”explained Acting Sergeant Chris Agren of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit. "(He)exited the train, unbeknownst to the other two operators, and then fell for some reason that we don’t know yet in between the two cars. He stayed there until the train operator decided it was time to leave."

Agren says the driver of the CTrain had checked the mirrors and followed all safety precautions before pulling away from the station but was oblivious to the fact someone had fallen between the cars.

The man become entangled between the train and the platform. A witness alerted a Calgary Transit employee and dispatch alerted the driver to stop the train.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20's, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed the man had succumbed to his injuries.The identity of the deceased has not been released.

CTrain service between McKnight and Saddletowne stations was halted following the collision but resumed shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Calgary Police Service continue to investigate the matter.