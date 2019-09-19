Man who killed Calgarian sentenced to life in jail
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 3:44PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:01PM MDT
A man who plead guilty to murdering a Calgary man and burning his body inside a vehicle northeast of the city has been handed a life sentence.
Police were called to the scene of a burning vehicle near the Village of Morrin on October 16, 2017.
Once the fire was out, a body was discovered inside the wreckage.
The victim was identified as Fazel Rehman, also known as Afzad Rehman, of Calgary.
A subsequent investigation led officers to arrest 20-year-old Dylan Donald Howard of Munson, Alta.
He was convicted of first-degree murder in the case and, on September 19, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Howard was also slapped with a lifetime firearm ban and was ordered to pay about $2,000 in restitution.