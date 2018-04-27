A Calgary man who did not tell women who he was involved with that he was HIV-positive has been sentenced to seven and a half years in jail.

John McNamara, 45, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault on February 14, 2018 after he failed to tell his partners about his condition between 2012 and 2013.

Eight women, including two from the southern Alberta area, came forward and claimed that he had unprotected sex with them.

None of the women that McNamara was involved with have contracted the disease.

He has 30 months left to serve.