Man with gunshot wounds found in Seaton Saturday

A man with gunshot wounds was found in the Seaton area in southeast Calgary Saturday afternoon.

Police blocked off a section of a condominium complex around 3 p.m. after the man was found.

He was taken to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

In a garage, a vehicle with smashed out windows could be seen blocked off with police tape.

Officers say they received multiple calls about the shooting. However, police say the man was not shot at the complex, instead that is where his car stopped.

A heavy police presence remained in the area into Saturday night.

No other details about the shooting or any possible suspects have been given.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.