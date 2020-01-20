CALGARY -- Kenneth Hornby has been designated as a dangerous offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in an Elbow Park alleyway in 2017.

The Crown confirms to CTV that Hornby received an indeterminate sentence during the Jan. 17 ruling.

The 60-year-old had served time in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography and breach of probation convictions after failing to comply with a court order. Hornby had been monitored by the Calgary Police Service's high risk offender program.