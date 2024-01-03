Mangiapane, Huberdeau score as Flames tame Wild 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. -

Andrew Mangiapane and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored first-period goals for Calgary, and Blake Coleman added an empty-netter as the Flames held on to beat the short-handed Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves in net to earn the win.

Mangiapane's seventh goal of the season opened the scoring at 11:40 of the first period. The third-line winger redirected a shot from Rasmus Andersson and bounced the puck past Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for a 1-0 lead.

Huberdeau made it 2-0 with 23.1 seconds remaining in the first period. He cut toward the net and fired a backhand shot past Fleury for his fifth of the season. It was Huberdeau's first goal since Nov. 20 and just his second point in the last 14 games.

Minnesota remains without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who was injured Saturday against Winnipeg. Goalie Filip Gustavsson and forward Vinni Lettieri were both placed on injured reserve with lower-body injuries, meaning they'll each miss at least a week.

Wild forward Marcus Foligno missed his first game of the season Tuesday with a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by Sammy Walker.

Pat Maroon put the Wild on the board with his first goal since Nov. 30 to make it 2-1. Maroon tapped in the rebound from a Nic Petan shot past Markstrom at the 9:28 mark of the second period.

Fleury stopped 30 shots in the loss, two days after playing in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Minnesota has lost three straight. The Wild were outshot 13-7 in the first period.

Coleman's empty-netter, his 14th goal of the season, came with 56.7 seconds remaining after the Wild pulled Fleury.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit Nashville on Thursday.

Wild: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday.