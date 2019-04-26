

CTV Calgary Staff





Innisfail RCMP have laid a charge of manslaughter after a man found injured on a sidewalk died earlier this week.

Winston “Drew” Grant, 27, of Innisfail, was found injured on a sidewalk near 51st Avenue and 49th Street in the central Alberta town about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and on Thursday, Nathaniel Bourgeois, 40, was charged with manslaughter.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Red Deer courtroom on May 1.