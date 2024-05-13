Many Canadians opposed to classroom cellphone usage: poll

An online panel, released Monday, suggests strong support for policies to block cellphone usage in Canadian schools.

The SecondStreet.org poll, conducted by Leger, found 55 per cent of respondents felt students shouldn’t be allowed to use them, while 36 per cent said they shouldn’t be allowed, unless directed to do so by their teachers.

"It's rare to see such a strong consensus on a particular issue," said SecondStreet.org communications director Dom Lucyk in a news release.

"It's clear ‒ whether it's a total ban or something slightly more permissive, Canadians think cell phones are a distraction and should be restricted in classrooms."

These percentages were followed by a large gap, where five per cent said students should be allowed, and four per cent said they don't know.

SecondStreet.org said some provinces are already making policy changes around cellphone usage in classrooms.

"Recently, Ontario's provincial government announced a policy that combines both approaches – for students in Grade 6 and below, phones will be completely banned, while they will be allowed with a teacher's permission for Grade 7 and above," officials said.

In Alberta, each school authority can set its own policy on how K-12 students can use cellphones.

However, the province has already completed its own cellphone survey and is reviewing.

"Cellphones can be used as research and learning tools, to stay up to date on practice or club schedules, and to keep in touch with family in case of emergency," said the province's website.

"But cellphones can also be a distraction within an educational environment and can sometimes be used inappropriately within a classroom or school."

The province plans to use the feedback to help decide: