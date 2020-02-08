CALGARY -- Many residents in Alberta woke up to snow Saturday morning, but those that live in the far southern regions will be getting a bit more as Environment Canada has called a snowfall warning.

The agency says significant snowfall is expected throughout the area over the next 24 hours and accumulations are expected to reach between 10 and 15 cm.

The following regions are affected by the warning:

The heavy snowfall is expected to begin near Pincher Creek and it's expected to spread through that whole section of the province by the evening.

Environment Canada advises drivers to be prepared for the changing conditions and be aware of visibility issues that may occur due to the storm.

You can find the latest weather information, including your local forecast, on our weather page or on the CTV Calgary Weather App.