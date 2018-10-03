The Liberal government says it will not appeal an August decision to start the review process over for the Trans Mountain pipeline and the decision is being met with mixed reaction from the other levels of government.

On Wednesday, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi has appointed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Frank Iacobucci to begin a new round of consultations with First Nations groups along the proposed route.

Iacobucci is expected to design a new consultation process with First Nations and Metis leaders first before even sitting down at the discussion table.

Premier Rachel Notley says while she understands the reasoning behind the federal government’s decision, the appeal process should not be abandoned entirely.

“We understand that the path that they are pursuing right now is one that’s likely to be more effective and faster, nonetheless, until that path succeeds, their job is to keep all options open.”

One of the problems that many identified in the announcement on Wednesday is that there is no distinct timeline on how long the process will take.

“I think that the decision to not appeal to the Supreme Court frankly is probably the right decision. As much as I would want the Supreme Court to rule on this once and for all, the Court of Appeal actually gave a very good roadmap and going to the Supreme Court would have meant a year, 18 months or more in delays and you might have ended up in the same spot,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

He says that he would like to see a similar timeline for the Indigenous consultations as there is with the marine consultations.

“The Court of Appeal didn’t say all of the consultation was bad. It only said Phase 3 was bad and Phase 3 was only six months long.”

UCP leader Jason Kenney calls Sohi’s decision not to appeal the Trans Mountain decision a ‘huge mistake’ and reflects a failure of the NDP government.

“Premier Notley, the day after the TransMountain pipeline decision went down a month ago, said she was going to ‘hold Justin Trudeau’s feet to the fire’ and insist on an appeal to the Supreme Court and promised federal legislation. Neither of those things have happened.”

He says that if the NDP government wanted to show that they disagree with the decision not to appeal, then they would move ahead and scrap the carbon tax.

“I’m hoping for something unforeseen will clear the blockage but the truth is the federal government is now mired in even more consultations.”

Kenney says he isn’t hopeful that any construction will take place anytime soon.

Sohi said an appeal of the decision would take years and the government would rather respect the courts -- a decision that riled Alberta Premier Rachel Notley who said the Liberals should pursue an appeal in tandem with new consultations.

(With files from Chris Epp and The Canadian Press)