Habitat for Humanity's Women Build 2018 is underway and more than 200 women will pitch in to build affordable housing in Bowness over six days in May.

Anchor, Tara Nelson, and a team from Bell Media put on their pink hard hats on Thursday morning and worked alongside construction professionals to create homes for future residents.

More than 200 women are working on the project and each was challenged to raise at least $350 with a total goal of $134,000.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say over 4,000 people are on a waitlist for affordable housing in the city.

The build is on from May 3rd to 5th and May 10th to 12th and is sponsored by Excel Homes.

