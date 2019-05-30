

Teri Fikowski, CTV News Calgary





A historic landmark in Calgary’s East Village will play host to a wide variety of local artists and artisans for the summer.

The first-ever Market Collective Summer Takeover will set up shop at the St. Louis Hotel for three months starting on June 7 and will take place every weekend until the end of August.

The family friendly event will also feature 13 local vendors, food trucks, art installations and musical performances.

Clare LePan with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation said the addition of the market to the neighbourhood for the three months was a no-brainer.

“It weaves perfectly into the dynamic fabric of the 8th Avenue cul-de-sac and what’s emerged as one of downtown Calgary’s hot spots,” she said.

This is not the first time Market Collective has set up shop in the neighbourhood.

The market was held along the newly opened RiverWalk in 2011 and the founder of the arts market, Angel Guerra, said the community’s vibrancy has blown up since then.

“At that time there was very little happening in East Village other than a handful of events, kind of just people talking about, so it’s been amazing to watch it transform over the last five and six years.”

The St. Louis Hotel is located at 430 8 Ave. SE alongside the National Music Centre and new Central Library.

The Market Collective Summer Takeover will take place Fridays between noon and 7 p.m and on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Admission to the market over the three months is free