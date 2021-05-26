Advertisement
Market Mall evacuated after generator tests leads to small fire on the roof
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 2:22PM MDT
Market Mall was evacuated for about 30 minutes on Wednesday after a small fire on the building's roof.
Fire crews were called just before noon after officials say smoke was seen coming from some roofing materials being stored there.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
No other information was available.