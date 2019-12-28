CALGARY -- As a new mall in Balzac struggles to fill 500 units of store spaces, it hopes the upcoming expansion of a fresh and artisanal market will be a bright spot on its horizon.

New Horizon Mall has been open for less than two years. The $200-million shopping centre has 114 stores up and running, and expects another 26 to open in 2020.

Founders of the Prairie Horizon Fresh Market say they are expanding into a 24,000 square-foot space in the mall because there's no equivalent destination market for Calgary's northern communities and Airdrie.

"Easy access: you can see it from the highway, you can get to it from anywhere off the (QE II), so we just decided this was a great place to build a market," said Ken Aylesworth, owner of Prairie Horizon.

At the same time, a food court unit is available for sale at a listing price more $100,000 cheaper than its 2013 presale purchase price of about $700,000.

"(My client) bought it purely for investment. At the time, there was hype this kind of mall was going to take off, you will get good rent," said Ed Kwan, the commerical real estate agent representing unit Q9.

"Nobody is renting his place right now, and he cannot do any food and beverage business himself, and he cannot sell because there's no buyers," said Kwan.

A spokesperson says New Horizon Mall is merely following market trends fuelled by Calgary's weak economy.

"It's a true marketplace. What that means is the really good shops do well and so there's a mix. Like any other marketplace, people are buying and selling and so some people have to sell for some reason," said Scott Henderson.

The Prairie Horizon Fresh Market will open in phases throughout early 2020.