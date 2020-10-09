CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames dipped their foot into the free agent market in a big way on Friday signing a coveted netminder.

The Flames landed one of the top free agents, signing 30-year-old goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a six year deal worth an average of $6 million per season.

The steep price secured one of the top goaltenders in the National Hockey League.

Last year, Markstrom played in 43 games with the Vancouver Canucks finishing with a 23-16-4 record, a 2.75 goals against average and a 0.918 save percentage.

The numbers are a significant upgrade for the Flames compared to the output of the Cam Talbot and David Rittich tandem in 2019-2020 .

The Flames also signed free agent defenceman Alex Petrovic and re-signed forward Buddy Robinson.

Several players are also headed out of town.

Talbot is headed to Minnesota, Mark Jankowski signed with Pittsburgh, Tobias Rieder is shuffling off to Buffalo and Alan Quine is heading up the highway after signing with the Oilers.