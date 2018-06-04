Three homes in the community of Martindale were heavily damaged in a fire on Monday morning and a fire investigator has been called to the scene to determine a cause.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Martindale Drive N.E. at about 6:15 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

“On arrival crews were met with a large volume of smoke and flames coming from two of the houses, we immediately called a second alarm requesting more resources to deal with this fire,” said Acting District Chief Jason Graham.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported but that seven adults and nine children have now been displaced from three houses.

“Three homes have been affected by this fire, two of them appear to be extensively damaged but we’re waiting to do a further investigation to find out exactly how badly damaged they are,” said Graham. “Everyone is accounted for and we haven’t heard any word about any pets that are unaccounted for either.”

Fire officials say one of the families was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector in the home.

“The good news is that families made it out before fire crews arrived on scene, because the homes were fully involved and one of the homes was alerted to a fire by working smoke alarms so that is the good news and that’s how they got out without injury,” said CFD Public Information Officer, Carol Henke.

Graham says crews worked quickly to contain the fire.

"We have approximately 12 apparatus on scene and approximately 50 firefighters,” said Graham. “It was a very fast response, a very quick knockdown. Crews got large volumes of water on the fire very quickly and got it under control very quickly.”

“Fire crews did limit damage to the three homes because two were fully involved when crews arrived on scene so I think fire crews did a great job and so we have three families that are displaced at this time, unfortunately,” Henke said.

Crews have responded to five residential fires over the last few weeks.

“Until we know how this fire started and all of the investigations are concluded we don’t want to make any assumptions however, if it is determined that fire started on the outside, we know that the most common reason for that is the improper disposal of smoking materials,” said Henke.

A fire investigator is working to determine what caused the fire and CEMA is assisting the displaced families.

Anyone with photos or video, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, is asked to email them to Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department at piofire@calgary.ca