Some are calling a new public art project in East Village creepy, while others see it as ornamental.

Called Bridge, the installation is on display along the river walk and features murals of 13 community members posing anonymously, wearing masks they made themselves.

“It’s been really, really fascinating listening to people’s reactions,” said artist Katie Green.

“I think that successful public art really gets people talking and this project is doing that.”

The project is part of a Calgary Municipal Land Corporation initiative called Art in the Public Realm.

Green says the project is really embedded in the community.

Along with area residents, she worked with a number of community groups including the Drop In Centre, Salvation Army, National Music Centre and Calgary Public Library.

“We all came together and did a series of workshops where we explored how being anonymous or wearing a mask or embodying a different character can create a unique space for someone to share their story,” she said.

Green says there are many layers to the project.

“When people come up to me and choose to be curious about the project, then they get to learn about the depth and the story behind all the images and it’s really relatable,” she said.

Adrii Gordon is featured in some of the murals.

“I feel a sense of excitement that comes with being a part of something so great, so artistic, so creative,” he said.

“The feeling of being anonymous makes it so much more spectacular at the same time.”

Gordon said he hopes people appreciate the creative side of the project.

“When I look at it, I kind of get creeped out,” said Robert France as he walked by.

“If it makes you question and stop and get a reaction out of it, then I guess that’s the point.”

Nine-year-old Serenity Rabbit said she’s drawn to the colours.

“I think it’s weird, unique, it’s really pretty,” Rabbit said as she stopped to get a photo.

Green said the murals will be up for two to three years.