CALGARY -- Students and staff will have to wear masks at Calgary public schools when classes resume next week, officials said Wednesday.

A letter from Supt. Christopher Usih to parents and guardians says masks will also be mandatory while riding yellow buses to and from school.

Classes are set to return at modified calendar schools in Calgary on Aug. 17.

"Students and staff will still be expected to use the province's daily checklist to identify if they should attend or stay home," reads the letter.

It is "strongly recommended" anyone with symptoms not attend class in-person.

No visitors or volunteers will be allowed at schools to start the year.

The letter adds that close contacts of positive cases will no longer be informed, which schools officials say it as the direction of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Some other changes include lockers and change rooms once again being used, and band and sports activities being allowed. Limited off-site activities will also be allowed and schools can be occupied for evening and weekend school activities.

"Alberta Education is expected to release an update soon regarding expectations for COVID-19 health measures in its 2021-22 school year plan . The CBE will review any additional guidance from Alberta Education and communicate any adjustments to all staff and families prior to Sept. 1," reads the letter.

"As the school year begins, we will be monitoring the situation closely and following the direction of health authorities to ensure that we are doing everything possible to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and workplaces."