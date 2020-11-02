CALGARY -- Masks are now mandatory while inside at CrossIron Mills shopping centre just north of Calgary.

The new rule came into effect Nov. 1 as part of safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our visitors, tenants, their employees and their customers are our number one priority," officials said in a statement.

"Hand soap dispensers and hand sanitizer dispensers are available at designated locations on our property. We have implemented rigorous sanitization procedures for washrooms, tables, door handles, and other high-touch surfaces with increased frequency."

Anyone with a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing is asked not to enter the property.

"We require a 2 meters distance to be maintained among all individuals in the property. We ask that all social distancing arrows be respected," read a statement.

"Food Hall and common area seating will be reduced for the time being."

On Friday, the province announced 622 infections, which increased Alberta’s active count to 5,172. Of those, 2,312 cases are in the Edmonton zone and 2,034 in the Calgary zone.

There are currently 140 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 25 of them in ICUs.

Alberta has reported 27,664 cases and 323 deaths since March.