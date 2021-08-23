CALGARY -- Calgary's post-secondary institutions are not mandating vaccinations in favour of making masks mandatory in indoor settings, providing rapid testing and encouraging staff and students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mask rules at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) are now in effect for students attending in-person classes, labs or shared spaces in any campus building. The COVID-19-related mandate also applies to staff, contractors or visitors on campus.

SAIT officials say the rules will be in place until further notice, but are subject to review. The school is also exploring rapid testing on campus.

The University of Calgary, University of Alberta and University of Lethbridge have all announced rapid testing as a pandemic-related public health measure but have yet to release detailed plans for the program rollout or an estimated cost.

Alberta's post-secondary institutions have adopted a different approach than some of their counterparts in Ontario, including Seneca College, Laurentian University and Western University, that have vaccine mandates.

Post-secondary institutions in Alberta have placed an emphasis on in-person instruction and are attempting to avoid the return of students learning from home through video platforms.