Brad McLellan, a Calgary massage therapist, has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in the spring of 2018 to four counts of sexual assault.

McLellan was originally charged with eight counts of sexual assault following a police investigation into the assault of a 25-year-old woman during a 2015 therapy session that unearthed an additional eight women who had been assaulted. The assaults occurred during McLellan’s tenure at ProActive Health Group Clinic and Centennial Wellness Clinic.

As part of a plea deal, McLellan agreed to plead guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving six victims.

On Friday, the presiding judge accepted the four year joint sentence submission of the Crown and McLellan’s attorney.