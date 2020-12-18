CALGARY -- More than 400 cases of COVID-19 are now linked to an outbreak of the illness at the Calgary Remand Centre and the issue has affected how quickly justice is being delivered in some criminal cases.

The province says it has been notified of about 413 cases of coronavirus among inmates and staff members at the northwest Calgary correctional facility.

There are 170 active cases at the prison and 243 people have recovered.

One of the sick inmates is Justin Bennett, the man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of three-year-old Ivy Wick.

Wick, the daughter of Bennett's girlfriend Helen Wordsworth, was admitted to hospital in 2017 suffering from blunt-force trauma. Eight days later, she died.

A police investigation that lasted nearly a year resulted in charges being laid against Bennett.

Final arguments in the two-week-long trial were scheduled to take place Friday but the 27-year-old told the courtroom over the phone that he had contracted COVID-19.

Lawyers on both sides determined the accused needed to be in the courtroom for all proceedings so, as a result, the judge agreed to adjourn the case until January 2021.

The court also heard there were difficulties in moving inmates held at the Remand Centre to a room equipped with CCTV for hearings.

A new date for his trial to resume will be set next month.

According to records, the outbreak is the third-largest in Alberta so far during the pandemic.

The outbreak at JBS Foods in Brooks, Alta., resulted in 683 cases of COVID-19 while the meat processing plant in High River, Alta., operated by Cargill is the largest in the province at 937 confirmed cases.