A big tournament is bringing crowds to Spruce Meadows in southwest Calgary this week, but visitors were also able to enjoy some beautiful art at the same time on Friday night.

The inaugural Masterpieces at the Masters event, hosted by the Spruce Meadows Leg Up Foundation, featured a very talented artist who completed a painting, from start to finish, in under 20 minutes.

Eight local artists also submitted original work for an auction with the top bid becoming the poster for Spruce Meadows 45th anniversary event in 2020.

The winning painting, by Jody Skinner, was auctioned off for $11,000.

Officials at Spruce Meadows say they are committed to helping the community whenever they can.

"We’ve selected three to five really important organizations that could really use our funds to try and stimulate the buying and hopefully make it a really worthwhile event so that we can distribute the funds to those worthwhile organizations," said Terry French with the Leg Up Foundation.

Half of the money raised during the auction of the paintings goes to support a number of charities, including Calgary Reads, the Calgary Food Bank and Opening Gaits.

CTV Calgary's own Ina Sidhu was also the emcee for the auction event.

A schedule of the competition of the Masters tournament is available online.