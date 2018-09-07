A Calgary man who was found not criminally responsible for the deaths of five people at a house party over four years ago is expected to appear in court for his annual review hearing on Friday.

Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Josh Hunter, 23, Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, were fatally stabbed at a house party in Brentwood on April 15, 2014.

Matthew de Grood was charged with five counts of first-degree murder in their deaths and was found NCR by a Calgary judge in May 2016 who said he was psychotic at the time of the attacks.

The 27-year-old is being held at a psychiatric centre and each year the Alberta Review Board holds a hearing to update his progress.

The hearing is at the Calgary Court Centre and is open to the public.

Family members of the victims have attended the review hearings in the past and are expected to make an appearance on Friday.

More to come…