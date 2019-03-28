WestJet officials confirm the nearly 24-hour delay in departure for a flight from Calgary to Honolulu was exacerbated by the recent grounding of all of its Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Flight WS1860 was scheduled to depart the Calgary International Airport at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday but an undisclosed maintenance issue with the aircraft delayed the flight ahead of boarding.

Dave Tolley and his family arrived at the airport on Wednesday to check-in for their flight and discovered that it had been rescheduled for Thursday morning. Tolley says a WestJet customer service agent informed him there was a chance he would be reimbursed but the wait could be between four and six weeks as the airline continues to address a backlog of issues related to the grounding of Max-8s.

The Tolleys spent the night at a nearby hotel to avoid sleeping in the terminal and are currently out the cost of the room as well as nearly $300 for their Wednesday night accommodations in Hawaii. Dave Tolley says he spoke with other WestJet passengers who face similar predicaments.

“We just all want to get where we want to go,” Tolley told CTV Calgary in a video chat from Calgary International Airport. “My biggest deal was if they had a little more empathy for us on this end, that would go a long way with the people sitting here in the airport waiting.”

Flight WS4260 departed Calgary shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, more than 23 hours after the departure time of the original flight to Honolulu.

In a statement sent to CTV Calgary Thursday afternoon, WestJet officials apologized for the delay.

WestJet sincerely apologizes to our guests who were affected by yesterday’s cancellation of flight 1860 from Calgary to Honolulu and for today’s maintenance delay on recovery flight 4260. We understand the process for our guests has been both tedious and long and expect fight 4260 to depart shortly as expected following its maintenance delay. We greatly appreciate our guests’ continued patience as we work to safely resolve the matter.

We are aware of our guests’ frustration and remain committed to working with each of them to provide the appropriate compensation for the cancellation of flight 1860 and delay of flight 4260.

WestJet officials say the delay was not a direct result of Canada’s decision to grounding all Boeing 737 Max-8s, including the 13 in WestJet’s fleet, due to safety concerns but the removal of the aircraft has resulted in a scenario where ‘recovery options are certainly limited to what they would normally be in this case’.

With files from CTV’s Brenna Rose