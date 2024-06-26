May bus incident was hate-motivated: Calgary police

A Calgary man was charged Wednesday in relation to a May incident on a city bus that police believe was hate-motivated.

On May 23, a city bus was driving along the 3000 block of 31 Street N.W. when a man walked in front of the bus, forcing the driver to come to a sudden stop.

He opened the door to let the man on the bus, who then sat in the seat directly behind him and starting shouting racist, degrading insults at him.

A passenger asked the man to stop, which resulted in the man turning his attention to the passengers and yelling racist, derogatory things at them for more than 10 minutes, before he left the bus.

After reviewing CCTV video footage, police investigators were able to identify and locate the man, who was arrested and charged.

Darren Andrew Hobbs, 62, of Calgary, was charged with one count of criminal harassment and one count of causing a disturbance. Police determined that both were hate-motivated.

Hobbs is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

“We know that incidents fuelled by hate affect not only the victim, but also the people who witness them,” said Const. Matt Messenger with the Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Team. “In this case, the witnesses were Calgarians of all ages accessing transit to go to school or work and may now not feel safe in their own community.

"It is so important that when you experience or see hate, it is reported so that we can ensure people are held accountable. We want everyone to feel safe in our city," Messenger added, in a media statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.