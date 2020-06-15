CALGARY -- City officials will provide an update at 12:30 p.m. Monday on the response to a massive weekend storm that damaged homes, businesses and vehicles across the city.

Much of the damage was centred in the northeast quadrant after the storm struck about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with wind and hail tearing siding from homes and even smashing the windows out of some vehicles.

Hundreds of cars were also left abandoned on city roadways and officials said about 300 storm drains were clogged, resulting in flooding.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal, Fire Chief Steve Dongworth, Deputy Police Chief Chad Tawfik and Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson are scheduled to speak at the press conference, which will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the city's Emergency Operations Centre.

"I think it’s pretty clear that more homes were damaged here than were damaged in the 2013 flood," Nenshi said during Monday's council meeting.

"And, in fact, I would be very shocked if this isn’t a Top 5 insurable cost event in the history of Canada.”

Chahal added that some neighbourhoods were hit harder than others.“There was not a vehicle left outside in Martindale and Taradale that probably wasn’t destroyed."

"I don’t think we’re talking about damage in the millions, I think we’re probably talking in the hundreds of millions. Maybe even a billion dollars worth of damage."

Sampson told council the city is looking into making a disaster assistance application to the province.