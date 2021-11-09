Mayor Gondek to make motion to declare climate emergency in Calgary

CALGARY -

Making good on her campaign promise, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is taking an initial step toward declaring a climate emergency in the city.

The notice of motion, which will be Gondek's first as mayor, is expected to be submitted when the executive committee meets Tuesday.

Vancouver and Halifax are among several other Canadian cities to have taken similar steps.

Speaking with CTV's Question Period, Gondek said Calgary needs to take the action that's expected to attract international investment and talent to the city.

She says Calgary has the potential to be a leader in energy transition beyond the goals the city previously laid out, especially as several resource producers with office towers in Calgary have announced their own plans to be net-zero by 2050.

Premier Jason Kenney called Gondek's motion to declare a climate emergency a peculiar priority, stating his belief that the mayor of Calgary should be focused on bringing jobs to the city.

If the motion passes, it will be debated next week during a regular council meeting.