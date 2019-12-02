CALGARY -- Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and city manager David Duckworth will answer questions Monday afternoon about the 2020 budget approved last week.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

City council voted in favour of a 7.51 per cent tax shift on Friday that will now see 52 per cent of taxes collected from residential property owners and 48 per cent from commercial business owners.

The move allowed council to save the low-income transit pass, keep two inner city swimming pools open for two more years, restore an earlier cut to public transit funding and allow the fire department to add 20 new personnel in the coming year.

Following the vote, Nenshi said there will be impacts to community services.

"Longer grass, more dandelions on boulevards, no New Year's Eve and a scaled back Canada Day, unless I can find some more money for that," he said.