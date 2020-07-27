Advertisement
Mayor Nenshi to announce new event to support arts, non-profit sector, tourism and sports in Calgary
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 10:02AM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 11:36AM MDT
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary and more than 55 partners in the arts, non-profit, tourism and sporting communities are set to announce a new event.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi is scheduled to make the announcement at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Olympic Plaza.
The arts, tourism and sporting sectors in Calgary have been hard hit by closures and health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
