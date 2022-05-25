Mayor promises 'significant update' on new Calgary arena
The City of Calgary event centre committee is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss what, if any, movement has been made toward inking a deal to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.
At the meeting Calgarians may learn the identity of the third party the city selected to approach the Flames ownership group, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), in an attempt to reignite a deal to build a new arena.
Last week, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she expected a ‘significant update’ in Wednesday's meeting, but Calgary-based sports economist Moshe Lander does not expect the meeting to offer many specifics.
"It's going to be just a bunch of nonsense to kind of indicate that nobody needs to hit the panic button. But they're not going to come out and say, 'Hey, good news, we have a deal'."
Lander says the Flames playoff run might offer the city a bargaining chip. The revenue pumped into CSEC’s bank account might make a new deal possibly more palatable.
"Each playoff game is about seven figures worth of profit for the flames, so if we take the premise that the two sides fell apart on $25 million, and the flames had four home games in the first round, they're going to have three home games in this round. Hopefully, they're gonna have a fourth home game this round, because it's the only way that they could be able to continue," said Lander. "That's at least $10 million minimum in profit. If they were $25 million apart, that's a long way towards bridging that gap. Right?"
The original agreement was signed in December 2019. In it the city and CSEC, agreed to split the cost of the $550 million project. When the price tag jumped to over $630 million the flames ownership group balked and cancelled the deal. It officially expired New Year's Eve 2021.
The event centre committee sprang into existence following the collapse of an original deal between the city and CSEC to build a new event centre.
At the committee’s inaugural meeting on April 4, Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, who chairs the committee, told CTV, "The goal is to have an event center. This committee is really to make sure that it oversees the work of administration, and that we get the job done."
Earlier this month, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with CSEC to discuss the arena, among other topics. At the time he told reporters he remained hopeful a deal could be struck.
"I’m always optimistic," said Bettman. "There’s nothing going on right this second to report that would indicate there is going to be a solution immediately, but my hope is that everybody can figure this out."
Bettman also warned without a new arena or an updated Saddledome, Calgary would miss out on significant NHL events such as All-Star games.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gunbernatotrial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard's allegations 'insane'
Johnny Depp called his ex-wife's accusations of sexual and physical abuse 'insane' Wednesday as he returned to the witness stand in his libel suit against Amber Heard.
Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
Russia takes steps to bolster army, tighten grip on Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the stretched Russian army.
Edmonton
-
'Special name, special place': Edmonton Coffee House now open in Rabat, Morocco
An Edmonton themed coffee shop has opened 8,000 kilometres away, owned by a man who lived in the Alberta capital for a decade.
-
1 of 3 arrested in connection to Ponoka assault: RCMP
One person has been arrested in connection to an assault in Ponoka on Monday, but police continue to look for two others.
-
Edmonton’s outdoor pools open July 1
Outdoor pools in Edmonton will open later than in previous years.
Vancouver
-
Bill inspired by B.C. teen would see Indigenous characters, symbols on provincial ID
A private member's bill introduced in the British Columbia legislature last week would see the use of proper Indigenous names on provincial identification, something the government says is impossible with the current software.
-
'It's like walking on Mars to me': B.C. senior still paying mortgage on 'not livable' property after November floods
Months after devastating flooding, a B.C. senior is still paying a mortgage on a home that no longer exists and a property that he says has been assessed at $1.
-
Business case for new Royal B.C. Museum focuses on expansion, safety
The B.C. government has released its business case to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum, after the province faced criticism for its $789-million cost estimate.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims, law firm boycott inquiry proceedings in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire
Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March. Three people have now been charged in the case.
-
Man arrested after Halifax police respond to weapons call in Spryfield
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged altercation that sent another man to hospital in Halifax Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Business case for new Royal B.C. Museum focuses on expansion, safety
The B.C. government has released its business case to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum, after the province faced criticism for its $789-million cost estimate.
-
What happened to the Very Good Butchers? Plant-based meat company closing most B.C. operations
A British Columbia company that was once at the forefront of the booming plant-based meats industry is shuttering stores and production plants as it struggles to survive.
-
Old-growth activists dump manure at B.C. premier's office, promise more highway disruption
Old-growth logging protesters left a messy surprise on the doorstep of B.C. Premier John Horgan's local constituency office on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
Significant data breach involving patient data reported at three Toronto hospitals
Patients at three Toronto hospitals may have had some of their personal data accessed following a cybersecurity breach that was first detected in January.
-
Two new suspected cases, one probable case of monkeypox in Toronto
Toronto Public Health says there are two new suspected cases of monkeypox in the city, as well as one probable case of the virus that's under investigation.
Montreal
-
Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network capable of producing 1 million pills per week
Montreal police says it is working to dismantle a 'major amphetamine trafficking and production network.'
-
Montreal gunman, accomplice get 8 years for shooting caught on video
Two men were sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday for shooting a victim who, to this day, doesn't know why he was targeted.
-
Feds ready to get involved in Quebec's Bill 21, are closely watching Bill 96
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says the federal government is prepared to get involved in two controversial Quebec bills, including the language law passed Tuesday, especially if the bills reach the Supreme Court.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
-
Hydro One rebuilds main line connecting Carleton Place, Ont.
Hydro One says more than 10,000 customers in Carleton Place have had their power restored after crews repaired the main line powering the town.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed.
Kitchener
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener
Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of red paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in the substance.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early Wednesday
J F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau pledges $32M to support Sask. long term care residents
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $32 million in funding for long term care in Saskatchewan.
-
'I had to do something': Former Saskatoon Blade and his wife head to Ukraine to lend a helping hand
Michael Garnett and his wife Rebecca Rider are on their second trip volunteering in eastern Europe to help Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion.
-
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017
More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.
-
One person dead following fire in Cochrane
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday the remains of one person was discovered following a fire May 22.
Winnipeg
-
'He gave so much to his community': Cliff Derksen, advocate for families and victims, has died
Cliff Derksen, a man who advocated on behalf of victims and families going through the justice system, has died.
-
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gunbernatotrial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
-
Tiny home village for veterans coming to Winnipeg
A village of tiny homes for veterans experiencing homelessness is coming to Winnipeg.
Regina
-
New murder charges laid in connection to 2021 death: Regina police
A second person is facing murder charges after a man was found dead in a Regina home during a fire investigation in December, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
-
Regina residential retrofit rebate program under consideration
The City of Regina is considering implementing a rebate program to encourage energy saving and emissions reducing upgrades to residential homes.