CALGARY -- The mayors of four Alberta cities say there has been a troubling increase in errors and deterioration in ambulance response times since the provincial government moved their communities into the consolidated EMS dispatch system.

The mayors of Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo, voiced their concerns and requested an immediate inquiry into the issue in a letter sent Monday to Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and the provincial government caucus.

All four mayors were vocal and united in their opposition to the move to consolidated dispatch before the province introduced it.

The following is the letter signed by Mayor Naheed Nenshi of Calgary, Mayor Chris Spearman of Lethbridge, Mayor Tara Veer of Red Deer and Mayor Don Scott of Wood Buffalo.