Racist video fallout: McLean steps away from committees, will meet with Elders

A Calgary councillor is taking responsibility for appearing in racist videos that circulated online last week and is now stepping away from his committee obligations.

Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean said last week he was aware of the videos, in which his voice is allegedly heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments about women.

When first asked about it, McLean said he had "zero recollection of that event,"but he later posted a Facebook video appearing alongside an Indigenous elder, saying he recognized he had “made mistakes in the past.”

On Tuesday, he went a step further.

"I do want to take responsibility and demonstrate that I am willing to learn, to grow, change and be better,” he told council.

The videos were posted anonymously. Political operative Craig Chandler, who appears in the videos, says they were recorded at his home two years ago. He calls it all a joke. Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis is also in the videos. He says the videos have been doctored. Both men have filed police reports.

On Tuesday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said after learning of the videos, she spent time speaking with First Nations and Metis leaders as well as Elders, advisors and experts from Calgary's Indigenous relations office.

"I asked for Indigenous perspectives, advice and expectations on our next steps as a council," she said.

Gondek says she was advised it wasn't her place to speak for the Indigenous community, but she believes it is her responsibility to call out racism – and the responsibility of council as well.

She then shared statements from some of the Indigenous community members she spoke to, including the following, which was unattributed:

"We do not shut the door on anyone in our community, and we do not turn our back on people. Our culture offers people who truly want to change a second chance, and by sitting with Elders and the community, we believe that people can be offered those second chances if they are true to change."

That’s why the mayor says she and council are taking action in two ways:

Having McLean sit with a circle of Elders that will be assembled by Elders Rose and Reg Crowshoe, who will ensure there is representation of Metis Elders and women.

"You will hear their truths and there experiences," said the mayor.

Following the meeting, McLean is to report back to a public meeting of council with a path forward of restitution endorsed by the Elders.

McLean agreed to this action.

"I want to thank my council-mates and the Indigenous community for allowing me this great opportunity, and once I sit with (the) elders I will have a more informed way of demonstrating my commitment to Truth and Reconciliation and anti-racism,” McLean said.

The second thing asked of the councillor, was for him to demonstrate "some form of immediate restitution."

In response, McLean offered to step away from all council committees and boards in order to demonstrate that he "must make amends."

Following his comments, the mayor asked each councillor individually to recommit to Calgary's journey towards Truth and Reconciliation.

All 14 councillors and the mayor indicated they were.

Council later moved to a private session for the better part of an hour to finalize details on how it will function to have McLean step away from his committee duties.