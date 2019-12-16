CALGARY -- A Crossfield couple on holiday in the Dominican Republic is facing a massive bill for a medical evacuation back to Canada.

Greg and Jody Day were vacationing in Puerto Plata in early December when Greg became ill two days into their trip. What seemed like a sore throat developed very quickly into a medical emergency.

Greg excused himself from dinner, saying he wasn't feeling and soon after began to vomit severely. Greg's esophagus had ruptured, requiring an emergency trip to the hospital.

After spending several days in intensive care unit at a Domincan Republic hospital, doctors determined the Canadian needed emergency surgery, which required a medical evacuation to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

That flight was covered by the couple's travel insurance.

"I didn't even get told he had a perforated esophagus until the insurance company told us they were going to fly him to Florida," said Jody Day.

"They said that there was a doctor waiting, and a room waiting, and that they were going to do the emergency surgery to correct the perforated esophagus."

When they arrived in Fort Lauderdale, the couple was told the surgery would not go forward as planned.

Jody Day said the cardiothoracic doctor believed the perforation was too long and the inflammation too great, making it too dangerous for Greg to have the surgery.

While waiting in hospital for the esophageal inflammation to subside, more tests revealed Greg has spots on his liver and masses on his lungs.

"They wanted to do a liver biopsy. They were not going to deal with anything on the esophagus until they got the biopsy results back on the liver,” Jody Day told CTV Calgary from the hospital in Florida.

“Because if the liver came back as cancer, then they would send him home to die.”

The internal medicine doctor told the Days they were working with the transfer team to get them back to Alberta.

However the transfer back home also requires a medevac flight and the couple was told the transfer flight from the Dominican Republic to Fort Lauderdale exhausted all their funds for medevac.

'Not willing to give up my husband'

Calls to medevac companies based in Florida show the cost of a medical evacuation to Western Canada for a patient with Greg's medical issues would range between US$30,000 to $60,000, depending on several factors, including the urgency of the evacuation and the availability of aircraft.

Their insurance is still covering the bills for treatment in Fort Lauderdale, but Greg's stay in at the Broward Health Medical Center will chew through the couple’s $2-million policy in short order.

Jody's brother Kevin Dancey has flown to Fort Lauderdale from his home in Phoenix, to provide emotional and logistical support to the couple.

Meanwhile Jody is left wondering how they will pay for the medevac, or, if they are forced to remain in Florida, how to pay the hospital bills once the couple's travel insurance runs its course.

"I don't want to lose my home, but I'm not willing to give up my husband,” she said.

Jody's sister, Deb Dancey started a GoFundMe page to raise $40,000 to help offset the cost of flying Greg back to Calgary.