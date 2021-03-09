Advertisement
Medical examiner probing man's death outside southeast Calgary home
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 12:43PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 12:48PM MST
The medical examiner is investigating after a man was found dead outside a residence in southeast Calgary on Monday.
Share:
CALGARY -- The medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a man in southeast Calgary on Monday.
Police, fire and EMS were called to a residence in the 7800 block of 21st Street S.E., in the community of Ogden, about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a man in distress.
He was found outside the home and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of the man's death has not been released.
No other information was available.
RELATED IMAGES