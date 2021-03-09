CALGARY -- The medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a man in southeast Calgary on Monday.

Police, fire and EMS were called to a residence in the 7800 block of 21st Street S.E., in the community of Ogden, about 2:45 p.m. for reports of a man in distress.

He was found outside the home and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the man's death has not been released.

No other information was available.