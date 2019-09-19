Medicine Hat courthouse deemed safe after police respond to suspicious package call
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:35PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 3:48PM MDT
Police in Medicine Hat were called to the city's court house on Thursday after a suspicious package was found near the building.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, at the Medicine Hat Provincial Court House on 1 Street S.E., at just after 1 p.m.
Staff and civilians were escorted out of the building as a precaution.
Members of the public were also told to avoid the area until further notice.
Police cleared the scene at about 3:30 p.m. and say the courthouse area is now safe for the public.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.