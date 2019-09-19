Police in Medicine Hat were called to the city's court house on Thursday after a suspicious package was found near the building.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at the Medicine Hat Provincial Court House on 1 Street S.E., at just after 1 p.m.

Staff and civilians were escorted out of the building as a precaution.

Members of the public were also told to avoid the area until further notice.

Police cleared the scene at about 3:30 p.m. and say the courthouse area is now safe for the public.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.